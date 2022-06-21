Gas prices in Hampton Roads drop an average of 6 cents in a week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local gas prices have decreased by six cents in the past week.

According to AAA, prices fell across Virginia in the past week. Virginia’s average pump price dropped six cents to $4.80. In Hampton Roads, prices also fell six cents to $4.91, which is 44 cents higher than last month and $1.98 higher than a year ago.



June 21, 2022 Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago National $4.96 $5.01 $4.59 $3.07 Virginia $4.80 $4.86 $4.46 $2.93 Hampton Roads $4.91 $4.97 $4.47 $2.93 Richmond $4.84 $4.93 $4.44 $2.93

The national average for a gallon of gas fell below $5 to $4.96, a nickel less than last week. The primary cause is the tumbling cost of oil, which fell from $122 to around $110 per barrel.

Today’s national average is 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.89 more than a year ago.

“The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater Virginia spokesperson. “This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.”

