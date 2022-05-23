Gas prices in Hampton Roads increase by 19 cents in one week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - All 50 states in the nation are above $4 per gallon for gas.

The national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month. It has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59. This is 47 cents more than a month ago and $1.56 more than a year ago.

“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

Virginia is part of the top ten states with the largest increase: Alaska (+31 cents), Michigan (+18 cents), Indiana (+18 cents), New York (+18 cents), Washington (+17 cents), West Virginia (+17 cents), Ohio (+16 cents), Oregon (+16 cents), New Jersey (+16 cents)

Virginia’s average pump price increased 15 cents to $4.46. In Hampton Roads, prices increased 19 cents to $4.47, which is 50 cents higher than last month and $1.59 cents higher than a year ago.

