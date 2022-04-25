Gas prices increase six cents in Hampton Roads from last week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Despite a recent dip in gas prices, they're now back up.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12, according to AAA. This is 12 cents less than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago.
Prices increased across Virginia too. Virginia’s average pump price increased two cents to $3.95. In Hampton Roads, prices increased six cents to $3.97, which is 12 cents lower than last month and $1.32 higher than a year ago.
According to AAA, "upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel."
“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”
Local Stats:
|April 25, 2022
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|Year Ago
|National
|$4.12
|$4.08
|$4.24
|$2.88
|Virginia
|$3.95
|$3.93
|$4.11
|$2.70
|Hampton Roads
|$3.97
|$3.91
|$4.09
|$2.65
|Richmond
|$3.94
|$3.91
|$4.06
|$2.69