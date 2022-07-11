Watch Now
Get FREE French fries to celebrate National Fry Day on July 13

It's National French Fry Day, and some Valley restaurants are celebrating the day with free fries!
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 12:11:44-04

Bad news: it's not Friday yet.

Good news: it's almost Fry-day and you can get crispy, potato-y snacks for free all week long!

National French Fry Day is on Wednesday, July 13, and to celebrate, restaurant chains around the Valley and country are offering free fries.

McDonald's: Download the restaurant's mobile app and get a voucher for a free large order of fries on July 13 only. No purchase is necessary.

Fatburger: With any purchase made in-store or online from July 13-July 19, you can get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries. You must either mention the promotion in-store or use code “FrenchFryDay22” online to redeem the deal. It is not valid on Sweet Potato Fries.

Wendy’s: Download the Wendy’s mobile app and take advantage of free fry deals all week long. Each day offers a new deal like a free Medium Fry with any Salad order, Free Any Size Fry with a mobile order, and more.

Checkers and Rally’s: The restaurant chain wants to change Fry-day to Friday, so they’re offering a free medium order of fries to everyone who signs their petition. If you’re already a REWARDS App member, you’ll get a Fry Lover’s XL loaded in your app on July 13.

Del Taco: In celebration of National French Fry Day, Del Taco is extending the festivities to an entire week a deal on its World. Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Through July 19, fans can get Fries for just $1 with any purchase in the Del Yeah! Rewards App.

Know of other tasty deals? Let us know by emailing SmartShopper@abc15.com.

