Bad news: it's not Friday yet.

Good news: it's almost Fry-day and you can get crispy, potato-y snacks for free all week long!

National French Fry Day is on Wednesday, July 13, and to celebrate, restaurant chains around the Valley and country are offering free fries.

McDonald's: Download the restaurant's mobile app and get a voucher for a free large order of fries on July 13 only. No purchase is necessary.

Fatburger: With any purchase made in-store or online from July 13-July 19, you can get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries. You must either mention the promotion in-store or use code “FrenchFryDay22” online to redeem the deal. It is not valid on Sweet Potato Fries.

Wendy’s: Download the Wendy’s mobile app and take advantage of free fry deals all week long. Each day offers a new deal like a free Medium Fry with any Salad order, Free Any Size Fry with a mobile order, and more.

Checkers and Rally’s: The restaurant chain wants to change Fry-day to Friday, so they’re offering a free medium order of fries to everyone who signs their petition. If you’re already a REWARDS App member, you’ll get a Fry Lover’s XL loaded in your app on July 13.

Del Taco: In celebration of National French Fry Day, Del Taco is extending the festivities to an entire week a deal on its World. Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. Through July 19, fans can get Fries for just $1 with any purchase in the Del Yeah! Rewards App.

Know of other tasty deals? Let us know by emailing SmartShopper@abc15.com.