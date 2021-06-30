Gloucester, Northampton Co. among 4 Virginia localities to increase tax rate starting July 1

GLOUCESTER, Va. - Four localities in Virginia are increasing their tax rate starting this Thursday, July 1.

The sales and use tax rate in Charlotte, Gloucester, Northampton, and Patrick counties will go up 1% for a total of 6.3%. This includes the 4.3% state tax, the 1% local option tax, and the 1% additional tax for each county.

The Virginia General Assembly approved of these changes during the 2020 session.

The adjusted sales and use tax rate does not apply to food, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products, as both are taxed at a reduced rate.

For most locations, the tax is 5.3%. In Hampton Roads (outside of the Historic Triangle region), Central Virginia and Northern Virginia, it’s 6%. In the Historic Triangle region, the rate is 7%.

For more information on the sales and use taxes in Virginia, click here.. Business owners can direct questions to the Virginia Tax Business Customer Service line at 804-367-8037.

