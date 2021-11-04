Help feed the need by giving to local food banks

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 and sponsoring partners are coming together to help local food banks during this time of need.

From November 4 - 19 we will be taking monetary donations to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, the Food Bank of the Albemarle and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

How do the food banks work? They collect monetary and food donations, the warehouse organizes and distributes the food donations and food made possible by monetary donations, give to partner agencies like food pantries, shelters and mobile pantries, and then it's given to people in need of help.

For every $10 donated, the Foodbank is able to distribute up to $60 worth of grocery products!

