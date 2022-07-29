Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency due to flooding in SW Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency today in Southwest Virginia.

The state of emergency was declared to assist with response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and flooding in the area.

According to a release from the Youngkin administration, the Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding events that began moving through the southwestern region.

The region has experienced several days of rainfall and storms with additional rainfall forecasted in the days ahead. The weather has already caused flash flooding and significant impacts on roadways and utilities in several localities.

Youngkin says the Commonwealth is assisting with response and recovery operations by providing assets and supplies to our local partners. A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment. It also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the provision of resources with state and local partners.

“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”