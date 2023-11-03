Grafton Middle School employee assaults special needs student, faces charges: Deputies

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Grafton Middle School employee has been arrested for assaulting a 12-year-old special needs student, according the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 2, a school administrator reported that the special needs student had been assaulted by another adult at the school to the Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer, according to a release from the YPSO.

The sheriff's office says that the school resource officer investigated the allegations, interviewed all parties involved—including the victim and witnesses—and obtained a warrants to arrest the accused school employee.

Warren George Hyde, 54, of Yorktown, is charged with three class one misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one class six felony count of cruelty to a child and one class six felony count of maiming, according to the YPSO. Hyde was employed as substitute para educator at the middle school.

The sheriff's office says that Hyde is being held in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.