Hampton City Schools to serve free weekend meals, snacks to kids 18 and under

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools is taking action for students who have not been able to have steady access to meals due to the pandemic.
Starting the week of March 22, HCS will serve free weekend meals to children ages 18 and under.
The meals will include two meals and two snacks.
Weekend meal items will be added to all 5-Day Meal Kit Pickups and Thursday curbside or bus daily meal pickups. No additional registration is required.
Meals can be picked up at the following meal sites:
School sites
Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Aberdeen Elementary - 1424 Aberdeen Road 23666
- Bassette Elementary - 671 Bell Street 23661
- Bryan Elementary - 1021 N. Mallory Street 23663
- Cary Elementary - 2009 Andrews Blvd. 23663
- Eaton Middle - 2108 Cunningham Drive 23666
- Langley Elementary - 16 Rockwell Road 23669
- Machen Elementary - 20 Sacramento Drive 23666
- Moton Early Childhood Center - 339 Old Buckroe Road 23663
- Phillips Elementary - 703 Lemaster Avenue 23669
- Syms Middle - 170 Fox Hill Road 23669
- Tarrant Middle - 1435 Todds Lane 23666
- Tucker-Capps Elementary - 113 Wellington Road 23666
- Tyler Elementary - 57 Salina Street 23669
Bus stop sites
Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Bus Stop - corner of Marcella Road & Lake Ridge Road 23666
- Century Plaza Apartments - 135 Lassiter Dr at Entrance Sign 23666
- Derby Run Apartments - 6 Derby Drive 23666
- Hampton Club - Hampton Club Drive & Lucinda Court 23666
- Hampton Soccer Field - Andrews Blvd. & Old Buckroe Road 23664
- Horizon Plaza (Pool) - 611 Michigan Drive 23669
- Marching Elites Youth Center - 95 Tide Mill Lane 23666
- Merrimack Operations Center - 2113 Woodmansee Drive 23663
- Old Hampton Community Center - 303 Lincoln Street 23669
- Y H Thomas Community Center - 1300 Thomas Street 23669
- YMCA Parking Lot - 1 YMCA Way 23669
5-Day Meal Pickup sites
Mondays from 4:30- 5:30 p.m.
- Andrews Pre-K-8 School - 3120 Victoria Blvd. 23661
- Hampton High School - 1491 W. Queen Street 23669
- Phenix PreK-8 School - 1061 Big Bethel Rd. 23666
- Syms Middle School - 170 Fox Hill Road 23669