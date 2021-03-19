Hampton City Schools to serve free weekend meals, snacks to kids 18 and under

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools is taking action for students who have not been able to have steady access to meals due to the pandemic.

Starting the week of March 22, HCS will serve free weekend meals to children ages 18 and under.

The meals will include two meals and two snacks.

Weekend meal items will be added to all 5-Day Meal Kit Pickups and Thursday curbside or bus daily meal pickups. No additional registration is required.

Meals can be picked up at the following meal sites:

School sites

Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Elementary - 1424 Aberdeen Road 23666

Bassette Elementary - 671 Bell Street 23661

Bryan Elementary - 1021 N. Mallory Street 23663

Cary Elementary - 2009 Andrews Blvd. 23663

Eaton Middle - 2108 Cunningham Drive 23666

Langley Elementary - 16 Rockwell Road 23669

Machen Elementary - 20 Sacramento Drive 23666

Moton Early Childhood Center - 339 Old Buckroe Road 23663

Phillips Elementary - 703 Lemaster Avenue 23669

Syms Middle - 170 Fox Hill Road 23669

Tarrant Middle - 1435 Todds Lane 23666

Tucker-Capps Elementary - 113 Wellington Road 23666

Tyler Elementary - 57 Salina Street 23669

Bus stop sites

Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Bus Stop - corner of Marcella Road & Lake Ridge Road 23666

Century Plaza Apartments - 135 Lassiter Dr at Entrance Sign 23666

Derby Run Apartments - 6 Derby Drive 23666

Hampton Club - Hampton Club Drive & Lucinda Court 23666

Hampton Soccer Field - Andrews Blvd. & Old Buckroe Road 23664

Horizon Plaza (Pool) - 611 Michigan Drive 23669

Marching Elites Youth Center - 95 Tide Mill Lane 23666

Merrimack Operations Center - 2113 Woodmansee Drive 23663

Old Hampton Community Center - 303 Lincoln Street 23669

Y H Thomas Community Center - 1300 Thomas Street 23669

YMCA Parking Lot - 1 YMCA Way 23669

5-Day Meal Pickup sites

Mondays from 4:30- 5:30 p.m.

Andrews Pre-K-8 School - 3120 Victoria Blvd. 23661

Hampton High School - 1491 W. Queen Street 23669

Phenix PreK-8 School - 1061 Big Bethel Rd. 23666

Syms Middle School - 170 Fox Hill Road 23669

