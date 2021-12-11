Hampton man wins more than $300,000 after checking Virginia Lottery ticket found while doing laundry

HAMPTON, Va. - Maricus "Bezo" Barnes was doing his laundry when he came across an old Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket from the Virginia Lottery. Turns out, that ticket was worth more than $300,000.

“I was about to throw it away,” the Hampton man said. “But then I decided to check it, because it might be worth a few bucks.”

Barnes ended up winning $387,450 from that ticket, having matched all five winning numbers in October 23's drawing to win the game's jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Barnes bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 8531 Orcutt Avenue in Hampton. The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24, and Barnes used Easy Pick to select the numbers on his ticket at random.

Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran who is now a shipyard worker, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Cash 5 features a rolling jackpot starting at a minimum of $100,000. If no one matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

