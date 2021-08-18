Hampton NAACP, local law enforcement to host Pfizer vaccination clinic & school supply drive

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton NAACP and local law enforcement will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and school supply drive this Saturday.

The Hampton NAACP , Commonwealth Atty Anton Bell, Hampton Police Department, and other law enforcement departments will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic and backpack school supplies give away on August 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place at the YH Thomas Community Center located at 1300 Thomas Drive.

Organizers say food boxes and masks will also be distributed.

The Hampton University Health mobile unit will provide Pfizer Vaccine shots for anyone ages 12 and up.

Local law enforcement will also have a hiring resource area.

Children must be present to get school supplies.

School supplies can be donated at the YH Thomas Westhampton and Northampton centers.

