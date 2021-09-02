Hampton Police ask for public's help finding suspect vehicle after unmarked police vehicle struck by gunfire

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect vehicle that they say is distinctive and "not common" after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in late August.

According to police, on August 26 at about 11:30 p.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shell Road and New York Avenue when a second vehicle approached and stopped nearby.

An officer exited his unmarked vehicle, identified himself and gave commands, and an occupant of the second vehicle fired multiple shots in the direction of the officer before driving away.

The officer was uninjured, but his vehicle was damaged.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat, a grey four-door SUV with black racing stripes. In a tweet, police said this vehicle is not common, and asked for anyone who sees this vehicle to contact police.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there are no additional details to release at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.