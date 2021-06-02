Hampton Police investigate shooting after man shot while walking on Orcutt Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in finding the person responsible for a shooting that left a man with injuries.

According to police, around 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by an unknown individual.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area of the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

The man shot is not cooperating with investigators at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

