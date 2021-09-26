Hampton Police investigate shooting at apartment complex that leaves man dead

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:48 p.m., officials received a call about a shooting that just occurred in the first block of Triple Crown Court. When police arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was shot during a confrontation with another person in the apartment complex. Police say they have identified all parties involved in the incident and are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

