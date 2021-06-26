Hampton Police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect in connection with a Friday night robbery at a 7-Eleven in Hampton.

According to police, at about 7:36 p.m., dispatch received a call for a robbery in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road. When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. He then ran away from the scene.

Police say the suspect is a black male wearing a dark hooded shirt, dark pants, a dark face covering and a camouflage hat.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

