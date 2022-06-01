Watch
Hampton Police search for suspect in shooting that sent a man to the hospital

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 09:59:01-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is trying to identify a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on June 1, 2022.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., Authorities received a call in reference to a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers located a man who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was shot during a physical fight in the roadway.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

