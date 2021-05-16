Watch
Hampton Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting sends man to hospital

Hampton Police
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 16, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:49 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 26-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire and dropped off at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive.

The motive and circumstances in this shooting are still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

