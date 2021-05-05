Watch
Hampton police investigate shooting involving police vehicle

Posted at 7:09 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 07:26:48-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a shooting that happened Wednesday, May 5, around 2 a.m.

Officers were patrolling in the area of the 700 block of Macon Drive when a passing vehicle shot at an occupied police vehicle.

One marked police vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

The officers on scene initiated a vehicle pursuit, but the suspect(s) evaded officers.

The officers involved were not injured.

Police believe that officers were targeted by the suspect(s), and the investigation is ongoing.

