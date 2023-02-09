Hampton rescue group to take in dogs impacted by earthquake in Turkey

HAMPTON, Va. — In Hampton, one animal shelter is helping to rescue dogs impacted by the recent earthquake in Turkey.

The South-Eastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue Group started out in the '90s taking in pups that could no longer be cared for by their owners.

Since the volunteer group started, they've rescued more than 2,000 dogs.

The group also rescues goldens internationally, taking in pups from China and other countries. Right now, they're focusing on Turkey.

"Back in 2016 when we learned how many homeless goldens there were in Turkey, we felt like we wanted to help," said coordinator Jane Krom. "Since then we've brought over 160, from Turkey in total, with the goal to continue to help more."

Now, their international rescue efforts are once again underway to bring some pups that were in shelters now destroyed by the earthquake.

