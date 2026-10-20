Hampton Roads school superintendents discuss sales tax referendums for school construction

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four local school superintendents weighed in on the referendums Monday that would raise the sales tax to help pay for school construction.

Voters in Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth and York County are deciding during this election whether to approve a 1% increase in the sales tax to generate money for renovating existing schools and building new ones.

The condition of aging school buildings has been an issue in several communities.

Newport News teacher Dr. James Graves, who is also president of the Newport News Education Association, previously told News 3 he has seen problems ranging from broken pipes to issues with air conditioning and ventilation.

“I’ve seen schools that have broken pipes. I’ve seen schools that the AC unit has torn down or the vents is not done right,” Graves said.

On Monday, the superintendents of Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth and York County outlined what approval of the referendums could mean for their respective school divisions.

“This is something that we see that would be beneficial for us,” Dr. Elie Bracy of Portsmouth said.

School leaders said the additional tax revenue could bring in millions of dollars each year that could be put toward school construction and renovations. They also argued that using a sales tax would spread the cost beyond property owners.

“It is an opportunity because now you can broaden the base as far as where you attract that money,” said Dr. James Carroll from York County.

In Newport News, school leaders have pointed to Denbigh High School as an example of the need. The school was built in 1965, and the division would like to replace it with a new facility.

Not everyone supports paying higher taxes, however.

During an August Newport News City Council meeting, one resident raised concerns about the city's existing tax burden.

“We have high meals and sales taxes. I pay big taxes on my property,” the man said. “I’m very concerned about any increases in taxes for Newport News.”

News 3 asked the superintendents how they would respond to voters who believe they already pay enough in taxes, particularly during an uncertain economic climate.

“Yes, it’s probably not the best timing,” Dr. Carroll said. “The question is, how do communities and school divisions fund the needs that they have?”

Another acknowledged the difficult choice facing voters.

“Yes, this is during a very difficult economic time for our communities, for sure,” said Dr. Jeff Rose from Norfolk. “That will be up to them. It is important that they understand and do the arithmetic of what it would mean for them.”

Voters in the four communities will decide whether to approve the sales tax increases as they cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

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