Watch
News

Actions

Hampton U, Norfolk State has chance to win $25K as part of Pepsi's HBCU contest

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Perlman/AP
FILE - The Pepsi logo is seen on a delivery truck Wednesday, May 30, 2012, in Springfield, Ill. In November 2020, PepsiCo is releasing an apple pie-flavored soda as we near the holiday season, but it's only available if you enter a sweepstake. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Pepsi releasing apple pie-flavored soda via sweepstakes
Posted at 8:04 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:04:42-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University and Hampton University have the chance to win $25,000 as part of Pepsi's HBCU contest.

Pepsi is rallying HBCU students and alumni to vote for their favorite university to unlock a $25,000 donation to the winning school’s general scholarship fund. Fans will be able to cast their vote beginning September 7.

“As a long-time resident of the South, I love the energy, spirit, and sense of community that HBCUs bring, especially around the highly anticipated return of football. This scholarship opportunity isn’t just open to students and alumni to cast their votes, but to anyone who shares pride and enthusiasm for these great institutions. I have a strong passion for HBCUs, and I am proud of the work we continue to do spotlighting these schools across the South to support and foster opportunities for students,” said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

To vote click here, select 'Choose Your School,' then cast their vote for their school. Fans can vote one time per day during the voting period.

Voting is open now through December 3, and the winning school will be announced shortly after voting closes. To read the official rules, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections