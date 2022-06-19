Watch
News

Happy Father's Day from the News 3 team!

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there! Here are some of the News 3 team's fathers as we celebrate dads everywhere.

20181123_131525.jpg Kurt Williams (left) and father Emanuel Williams (right(Photo by: Kurt Williams thumbnail_IMG_3243.jpg Zak Dahlheimer (right) with father Mike Dahlheimer (left)Photo by: Zak Dahlheimer thumbnail_Image.jpg Anthony Sabella (left) and Duane Sabella (right)Photo by: Anthony Sabella thumbnail_Image (1).jpg Anthony Sabella (right) and father-in-law Terry (left)Photo by: Anthony Sabella thumbnail_Image (2).jpg Shantel Davis and fatherPhoto by: Shantel Davis IMG_3141.jpg Chip Brierre (left) and "Big" Chip Brierre (right)Photo by: Chip Brierre IMG_3071.jpg Chip Brierre (left) and uncle Jeff Brierre (right)Photo by: Chip Brierre 8B3FB318-F3B0-48B0-9A12-F71DE456613E.jpeg Kayla Smith (right) and father Ezell Smith (left)Photo by: Kayla Smith thumbnail_Image (3).jpg Angela Bohon (left) and father Joe Bohon (right)Photo by: Angela Bohon thumbnail_Image (4).jpg Michael Woodward (left) and father Jim Woodward (right)Photo by: Michael Woodward thumbnail_Image (5).jpg Jesse Smith (right) and son Jason Smith (left)Photo by: Jesse Smith 309A23DE-089C-4A8A-96C7-424ED4375C0D.jpeg Kimothy Jones (middle) with brother Delton Jones (left) and father Kimothy Jones Sr. (right)Photo by: Kimothy Jones IMG_1441.jpg Annie DelBel (right) and father John DelBel (left)Photo by: Annie DelBel thumbnail_IMG_4526.jpg Ellen Ice with father Todd Ice and sister Emily IcePhoto by: Ellen Ice

Happy Father's Day from the News 3 team!

close-gallery
  • 20181123_131525.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_3243.jpg
  • thumbnail_Image.jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (2).jpg
  • IMG_3141.jpg
  • IMG_3071.jpg
  • 8B3FB318-F3B0-48B0-9A12-F71DE456613E.jpeg
  • thumbnail_Image (3).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (4).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (5).jpg
  • 309A23DE-089C-4A8A-96C7-424ED4375C0D.jpeg
  • IMG_1441.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_4526.jpg

Share

Kurt Williams (left) and father Emanuel Williams (right(Kurt Williams
Zak Dahlheimer (right) with father Mike Dahlheimer (left)Zak Dahlheimer
Anthony Sabella (left) and Duane Sabella (right)Anthony Sabella
Anthony Sabella (right) and father-in-law Terry (left)Anthony Sabella
Shantel Davis and fatherShantel Davis
Chip Brierre (left) and "Big" Chip Brierre (right)Chip Brierre
Chip Brierre (left) and uncle Jeff Brierre (right)Chip Brierre
Kayla Smith (right) and father Ezell Smith (left)Kayla Smith
Angela Bohon (left) and father Joe Bohon (right)Angela Bohon
Michael Woodward (left) and father Jim Woodward (right)Michael Woodward
Jesse Smith (right) and son Jason Smith (left)Jesse Smith
Kimothy Jones (middle) with brother Delton Jones (left) and father Kimothy Jones Sr. (right)Kimothy Jones
Annie DelBel (right) and father John DelBel (left)Annie DelBel
Ellen Ice with father Todd Ice and sister Emily IceEllen Ice
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next