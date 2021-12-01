Watch
Harry S. Truman Strike Group deploys Wednesday

MC3 Taylor M. DiMartino/U.S. Navy
An F/A-18 Super Hornet launches from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor M. DiMartino/Released)
USS Harry S. Truman
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 01, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - About 6,000 Sailors of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group will deploy on Wednesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw is commanding the strike group, including the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56).

Capt. Todd Zenner is commanding Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, including USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

Capt. Matthew Barr is commanding the Squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, including Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers”; VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates”; VFA-34 “Blue Blasters”; VFA-81 “Sunliners”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks”; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers”; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM)72 “Proud Warriors”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

In addition, The Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is also joining with the strike group as part of the Cooperative Deployment Program.

