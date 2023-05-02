He died by suicide after their son died alone in a hot car. She honors their legacy.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Laura Beck was part of a laughing and loving family of three. On June 28, 2022, life as she knew it came to a sudden and tragic stop. That was the day she lost not only her only child, 18-month-old Anderson, but her husband Aaron as well.

Beck said that morning, their usual routine had been derailed and Aaron forgot to drop Anderson off at daycare.

He left their child in his car where Anderson died.

After he realized his mistake, Aaron died by suicide in the woods behind the family's Midlothian home.

"I want everyone to know how important and special they were. And they are, and they'll continue to be. The impact they both made on this world is nothing short of extraordinary," Beck, who shared her story publicly Monday on National Heatstroke Prevention Day, said.

In doing so, Beck joined families who've gone through similar grief and organizations who work to prevent hot car deaths.

One organization, Kids and Car Safety, said more than 1,000 kids have died in hot cars since 1990, 35 of those children died in Virginia.

"The number one way this happens is when children are unknowingly left alone in a vehicle," Janette Fennell, Kids and Cars Safety president, said.

They said the Federal Department of Transportation is working on regulations to require all new cars to give drivers audible and visual warnings to check the rear seat when they turn off their car. While some cars already have them and many major manufacturers have pledged they will become standard in 2025, advocates said that's not enough.

"We have already documented at least five hot car deaths that took place in vehicles that have the rear seat reminder type of door sequencing system installed," Fennell said.

They'd like regulators to also require detection systems that alert drivers if movement is detected in the back seat.

"As a country, we are failing our killed children each and every day because this effective technology is not included as standard equipment in every vehicle," Fennell said.

Lawmakers who took part in the call said the new regulations were due by November and if D-O-T doesn't include the detection system, they'll introduce legislation to require it.

Beck said she hoped no other parent would have to stand in her shoes.

"I'll live the rest of my life in Aaron and Anderson's honor and I will fight until no more babies are lost in this way," she said.

