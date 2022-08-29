He dreamed of becoming a firefighter. 'We've got a little surprise for you, Javi.'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Hanover boy received a big surprise at Saturday's Richmond Kickers game thanks to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

Seven-year-old Javi, who was diagnosed with cancer, has always been fascinated by firefighters and first responders, according to his family.

So Make-A-Wish and Hanover County Fire & EMS officials surprised Javi when he thought he was about to take the ceremonial first kick at the game.

"Javi's wish is to be a firefighter," Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia CEO Sheri Lambert said. "And we've got a little surprise for you, Javi."

WTVR Hanover County Fire & EMS Chief Piland and Javi.

Hanover County Fire & EMS Chief Jethro Piland III told Javi he would be granting his wish of becoming a firefighter.

"You will be assigned to our department and designated with Engine Company No. 10, which is in the Chickahominy district," Piland told the crowd.

The chief then helped Javi suit up in his firefighter's gear, including those heavy-duty pants with suspenders, a jacket and his own helmet.

Piland said he had butterflies in his stomach when he was asked to grant Javi's wish.

"It's super heartwarming," Piland said.

As part of the surprise, Javi will get to live a day in the life of a firefighter, put out a fire with a hose, race the chief to put on his firefighting gear and make and eat lunch with the rescue squad, officials with Make-A-Wish said.

