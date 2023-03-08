3 Eastern Virginians died from meningococcal disease outbreak, officials say

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia health officials said three people in Hampton Roads have died from an outbreak of meningococcal disease.

"The deaths occurred between one to six days after symptoms began for the three fatal cases," according to a release from the Virginia Department of Health. "This strain is also believed to be circulating more widely, both in Virginia and other states."

Officials declared the outbreak last September. A dozen cases have been reported since last June.

Health officials said they have not identified a common risk factor, but most of the patients are Black or African Americans, between 30 and 60 years old.

Symptoms can first appear flu-like and may quickly become more severe. Early detection and diagnosis are essential for timely treatment with antibiotics.

"The bacteria spread from person to person through the exchange of respiratory and throat secretions (e.g., kissing, coughing or sneezing directly into the face of others, or sharing cups, water bottles, eating utensils, cigarettes)," health officials said in the release.

The state Department of Health recommends the following:

Don’t share personal items (e.g., vapes, lipsticks, toothbrushes)

Practice good hand hygiene

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Do not delay seeking care if you experience symptoms of meningococcal disease

Ensure adolescents and teenagers receive the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) on schedule at 11 or 12 years old and then a booster dose at 16 years old

Speak to your healthcare provider if you are at high-risk for meningococcal disease to ensure you are up to date on the MenACWY vaccine

The latest information is available on the VDH meningococcal disease outbreak response website.