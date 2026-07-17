'No evidence' of cyclospora outbreak in Virginia, VDH says

Although the number of publicly reported cyclosporiasis cases in Virginia was larger than average this year, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed there is no outbreak in the commonwealth.

As of July 4, a total of 37 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported by VDH. Officials say this is more than double the five-year average for this point in the year; however, it does not constitute an outbreak.

Starting July 20, VDH will report weekly case counts on its cyclosporiasis website.

Watch previous coverage: What precautions some Hampton Roads grocery shoppers are taking to prevent cyclospora

'Diarrhea lettuce:' What some Hampton Roads grocery shoppers are saying about it

Cyclosporiasis is not usually spread directly from person to person. Instead, people can become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Previous outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce, the CDC says. People with cyclosporiasis may have symptoms that include watery diarrhea, cramping and bloating for weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that lettuce supplied to Taco Bell in five states is tied to a massive outbreak of cyclospora in the Midwest.

The CDC said that 1,644 people in five states have been infected with cyclospora. Cases have been reported in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Watch previous coverage: Summertime cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to fresh produce

Summertime parasite outbreak linked to fresh produce

"FDA’s traceback investigation has identified a single supplier of iceberg lettuce from Mexico used by the Taco Bell locations where sick people ate," the CDC said.

Taylor Farms produces the lettuce. Despite Taylor Farms lettuce and salad mixes being sold in stores, the CDC says lettuce sold in stores is not tied to the ongoing outbreak. Other lettuce brands are also not affected by the outbreak, the CDC said.

The CDC is encouraging the public not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.