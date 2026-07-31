Virginia authorities to crack down on illegal vapes, THC and kratom

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones has announced the creation of a new enforcement unit dedicated to cracking down on illegal vape products, THC and hemp-derived products, kratom and other emerging intoxicants sold across the Commonwealth.

The new Regulated Products Enforcement Unit comes after the General Assembly passed the Democratic-led HB 308/SB 360, known as the Vape Enforcement Act, earlier this year.

The law expanded the Attorney General's authority to enforce Virginia's regulations governing nicotine vapor products and other regulated intoxicants.

Jones said the unit was created as new products continue entering the marketplace, some of which contain illegal or dangerous ingredients and are marketed in ways that appeal to children.

"New intoxicating products and substances enter the market every single day, many of which include dangerous or illegal ingredients and are deceptively packaged, labeled, and marketed to consumers," Jones said in a statement. "Many of these products even target children, causing irreparable harm to their lives and their futures."

The specialized team will oversee civil enforcement, retail compliance, public education and administration of Virginia's Liquid Nicotine and Nicotine Vapor Product Directory.

The office says the unit will review manufacturer certifications, evaluate whether products are eligible to be sold in Virginia, monitor changes in federal regulations and work with businesses to ensure only authorized products remain on store shelves.

According to the Attorney General's Office, investigators will conduct inspections, monitor compliance and coordinate with state regulatory agencies to identify violations by manufacturers, distributors and retailers. When necessary, the unit will seek civil penalties and other legal action against businesses that violate state law.

The office says the unit will also coordinate with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, other states, public health organizations and medical professionals to identify trends involving nicotine, hemp-derived THC, kratom and synthetic intoxicants.

The announcement comes as illegal vape products and vape shops have faced increasing scrutiny in Central Virginia.

CBS 6 previously reported that data compiled from Richmond Police and the city's Department of Planning and Review showed there were 19 vape store break-ins during the first three months of 2026, compared with 20 break-ins during all of 2025.

Of those incidents this year, 16 involved 12 vape stores that had been shut down as part of Operation Vaporize, with the majority of the break-ins occurring over a two-week span.

More recently, Colonial Heights Police executed a search warrant at Exotic's Smoke and Convenience Store on July 20. Investigators said the business was selling illegal drugs, marijuana, illegal vape pens and even some Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances.

Supporters of the new enforcement effort say it is intended to strengthen enforcement of laws already on the books.

Delegate Patrick Hope said the unit sends "a clear message" that retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers selling unregulated or dangerous products will be held accountable.

State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg said some vape shops have exploited gaps in the law by selling illegal products and providing youth access to vaping products.

He said the General Assembly passed the Vape Enforcement Act to address those issues and called the new enforcement unit an important step toward protecting Virginians.

Jones said the office also plans to focus on educating retailers and consumers while ensuring businesses that follow the law have a level playing field.

"Thanks to landmark legislation passed by the General Assembly, this office has been empowered to protect and educate Virginians as the landscape around these substances evolves," Jones said. "We know that most businesses, retailers, manufacturers and distributors want to follow the rules, and Virginians want to know what they are consuming. This new unit will educate Virginians and ensure strong accountability for bad actors who violate the law and put our communities at risk."

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