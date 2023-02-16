Henrico County testing metal detectors at 3 high schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.—No weapons had been found as of Wednesday at any of the three high schools where metal detectors are now in use as part of a field test, according to Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications for Henrico County Public Schools.

Wednesday was day three of the field test at Hermitage, Godwin and Varina High Schools.

Cox said on some days all students will pass through the detectors, and on other days students are selected at random to walk through them. For example, every 5th, 10th or 15th student.

She said, as expected, students have been delayed by the process between 30 and 40 minutes.

For security reasons, Cox said the school system would not release which days the metal detectors will be in use.

But she did confirm it varied by school and was not every day.

Two middle schools are slated to get body scanners soon as part of phase two of the field test.

Principals are communicating with families to let them know if they are selected as a field test site.

Cox said students have been very cooperative and accommodating so far.