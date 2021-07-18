Watch
Herring opinion: Families should get police shooting footage

Posted at 8:55 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 20:55:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says video footage of police shootings must be released to a victim’s family after an investigation closes unless specific exemptions apply.

Herring released an official opinion on the matter Friday.

The Roanoke Times reports the opinion was written in response to an inquiry spurred by the case of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by Roanoke County police officers in 2016.

In his opinion, Herring wrote that even where an exception applies, then release of the footage would still be discretionary.

