His grandson was murdered 3 months ago. He said he will 'never lose faith' in solving the mystery.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It's been three months since 17-year-old Cion Carroll's body was found in a shallow grave in Lunenberg County. Virginia State Police are still looking for answers to help solve his murder mystery.

"I'll never lose faith. We won't stop. We are going to get justice for my grandson," Junius Carter, Cion's grandfather said.

Cion was a teen with ties to Henrico County. On November 3, he was reported missing by his family. When he went missing, he had been staying with his grandma in the Kenbridge area of Lunenburg County.

Just eight days after he was reported missing, his body was discovered in a shallow grave off Seay Way. The Medical Examiner confirmed that Cion was murdered.

"Dismembered. Lye was poured on him and ammonia and he was shot in the back of the head and spine," Carter said.

Family members have said that the twists and turns in Cion's murder have been almost unbelievable.

A friend of Cion that the family met while searching for Cion was found dead a day later, reportedly due to suicide.

The last place where Cion's phone pinged before he disappeared was the home of a registered sex offender whose name was scrubbed from the sex offender registry within days of Cion's body being found.

Cion's family said that this isn't a coincidence and they are hopeful that someone in Kenbridge will soon start to fill in the blanks.

"The town is too small for people not to know nothing. Too small. We've been saying that," Carter said.

The investigation into Cion's death is being handled by the Virginia State Police who are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"We are not going to back up until we get justice for Cion because nobody deserves to be dismembered, shot. There is no reason for that," Carter said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Cion was suspected of being involved in a shooting off of Delmont Street in Henrico County prior to moving to Lunenburg. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting has anything to do with his death.