Watch
News

Actions

Historic anchor missing from Poquoson museum found buried in backyard

thumbnail_image0 (3).jpg
Poquoson Police Department
thumbnail_image0 (3).jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 14:44:26-04

POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson Police Department said a giant anchor missing from the Poquoson Museum since September 2021 was found buried in a backyard Thursday morning.

The 7-foot-long, 2,000-pound anchor was reported stolen on September 20, 2021. At some point between September 13 and September 20, the anchor was removed from the museum's grounds.

"We appreciate the many tips and leads provided to us by many members of the Poquoson community," the police department said on Facebook.

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 Dream Home March.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15