History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia

Andrew Harnik/AP
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 13, 2021
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia's new Republican lieutenant governor-elect says she's eager to get to work after a history-making campaign.

Winsome Sears became the first Black woman to win statewide office in Virginia after defeating Democrat Hala Ayala as part of a GOP sweep in this month's election. Sears made a name for herself on the campaign stump with a speaking style that highlighted her authenticity.

When she takes office in January, attention will focus on her role as a tie-breaking role in the state Senate. Democrats hold a slim 21-19 advantage in the chamber, giving Sears an opportunity to cast the deciding vote on key legislation if the GOP can pick off a single Democrat.

