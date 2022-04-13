Watch
Hit-and-run in Downtown Norfolk leaves man seriously injured

Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 13, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Monticello Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police say the pedestrian, a man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

