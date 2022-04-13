Hit-and-run in Downtown Norfolk leaves man seriously injured

HAMPTON, Va. - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Monticello Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police say the pedestrian, a man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a hit & run involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Monticello Ave. A man was taken to SNGH w/ life-threatening injuries. If you have any information submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/CkVLR6S2AH — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 13, 2022

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

