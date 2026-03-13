Honor the heroes: ODU grad starts petition to waive tuition for ROTC cadets who stopped campus shooter

An Old Dominion University graduate has created a Change.org petition calling for the university to waive tuition fees for the ROTC cadets who stopped a campus shooter.

Helen Sharpe launched the petition, which has already gained hundreds of signatures online.

Sharpe says she wants to create awareness about the cadets' bravery after they demonstrated acts of courage and heroism by stopping and killing the shooter.

"And it kind of pushes the university itself to recognize these heroes by one simple step of hey lets cover these kids until they graduate. They put their lives at risk in an instance where they should have felt protected. They weren't. and they had to handle the situation in a very timely manner," Sharpe said.

Sharpe says waiving tuition fees can serve as a small token of appreciation, especially since the cadets' actions prevented further loss of life.