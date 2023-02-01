Hopewell firefighters rescue 5 animals from burning apartment building

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Five animals were rescued from a burning apartment building in Hopewell on Tuesday.

Hopewell officials said that two people left their apartment after their smoke detector went off. They then notified first responders that there were animals in another apartment.

Firefighters jumped into action to rescue three boxers, a chihuahua and a cat. The chihuahua was revived by first responders at the scene and was then taken to the vet along with the cat.

All of the animals rescued are expected to survive. No one else was injured in the fire.