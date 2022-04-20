House fire in Newport News leaves one person with injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A house fie left one person injured Wednesday morning.

At 05:44 a.m., Newport News Fire Department received several 911 calls reporting a house fire in the 900 block of Andover Court.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a two-story home, with heavy fire coming from the garage and roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour.

A family of three was evacuated from the home after discovering the fire. One person was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office.

News 3 is working to learn more details.