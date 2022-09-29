How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.

Dominion Energy and housing experts shared the following tips for how people can best prepare for the storm.

Homeowners should check roofs for any issues or tree limbs that could break free and remove or tie up outside furniture, according to Lee Householder with Project Homes. Non-perishable food, water and medicine are also essential in case of any power outages.

Craig Carper, a Dominion Energy spokesperson, said they don't expect extreme impacts from Ian, but crews are on standby.

"We're feeling pretty good right now about, you know, the stability of our power systems," Carper said.

Dominion is currently assessing whether to send crews to other states that may need more recovery assistance, according to Carper.

