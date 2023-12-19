Watch Now
How Freeman Lights brightens Christmas for thousands of people in Virginia

Bobby and Susan Smith's Freeman Lights Christmas display is drawing thousands of people to Brunswick County, Virginia.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:02:16-05

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- The Freeman Lights Christmas display is drawing thousands of people to Brunswick County, Virginia.

Bobby and Susan Smith started putting up Christmas lights in 2019.

Four years later, the display has grown to a quarter-mile long and takes the couple a month to set up.

Freeman Lights

Judging by the reactions of those who visit Freeman Lights, the couple's effort is greatly appreciated.

"I like it because he changes it up every year," visitor Brantley Phillips said. "It gets cooler every year. That’s why I like coming. I just like coming, seeing the Christmas Spirit."

Freeman Lights

"It’s magical. It’s heartwarming. It’s heartfelt. It’s just a magical Christmas feeling," visitor Shannon Weeks added.

For the Smiths, it's a labor of love. The couple does not charge an admission fee to experience the display.

"I’m not used to people doing things for free," visitor Lauren Thomas said. "It makes it even more special."

"There’s a whole lot of people that couldn’t have seen this, if we had an admission charge," Susan Smith said about the decision to keep Freeman Lights a free experience. "Some of these kids will come in that gate and the minute they get through there they said, 'This is the best day of my life."

Freeman Lights

Freeman Lights is open nightly from 6 p.m. thru 10 p.m. for the rest of the the year.

Freeman Lights is located at 150 Freemans Place in Freeman, Virginia.

