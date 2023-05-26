How microchipped dog led police to missing Virginia woman in Mexico City

RICHMOND, Va. -- A micro-chipped dog helped bring peace of mind to a Central Virginia family who thought their loved one had disappeared under suspicious circumstances more than three months ago.

Richmond Police said 34-year-old Jeri Dilts was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 12 around 1 p.m. at a café in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in the Manchester neighborhood.

Police said Dilts, whose vehicle was found parked and idling near the cafe, was believed to be with her a brown and white Sheltie dog named Guap.

Dilts was found safe in Mexico City last week after someone sold Guap, who had been stolen, to a couple eating at a restaurant in exchange for cigarettes, according to police.

“It was an American number on the collar and the dog actually has a chip in his ear, so they actually calling the number,” Clarence Key, the Richmond Police Department's missing persons detective, said. “And what happened next was Jeri's mother was put in contact with this couple and they coordinated and got the dog back to Virginia.”

After Guap returned to Richmond, police said Dilts got in touch with her mother and came home.

