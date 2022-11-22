How one Virginia group is finding hope after deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club

RICHMOND, Va. — Rev. Dr. Lacette Cross has only been on the job a little over a month, but as the new leader at Diversity Richmond, she is still tragically familiar with painful conversations like the ones happening after the deadly shooting inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.

“The violence toward the LGBTQ is not a new conversation that’s the unfortunate part,” Cross said. “Club Q is an example of gay bars, lesbian bars, queer bars across this country, that provide a place where everybody knows your name, provides a place for people to come and party to dance away their cares. And to know that this is a place that's under attack, that we are under attack, that there then become no safe places.”

Five people were killed and at least 25 others were injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.

Two patrons are being credited with saving countless lives. Officials said the gunman was confronted and one of the individuals was able to take the suspect's handgun away from him. He then reportedly started hitting the suspect with the gun.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested on scene and faces five counts of murder and five hate crime charges, according to court records.

Cross said political rhetoric attacking gay and transgender people creates a toxic environment where members of the LGBTQ+ community constantly face threats.

“If we, as the LGBTQ community have put our vote and cast our vote on the ballot, then we're going to hold you accountable to keep us protected: not only in our places of fun, like clubs and bars but also where we live and where we work and where we worship,” she said.

The attack happened thousands of miles away, but the nature of it is causing plenty of hurt in Richmond. Cross said emergency support is available at Diversity Richmond and they are also hosting a Thanksgiving gathering Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

“Come through our doors, sit and have a meal, maybe dance, maybe cry, but know that we are here as an organization and as a community to get through this difficult moment,” she said.

The murders in Colorado Springs came just hours before international vigils were scheduled for the Transgender Day of Remembers on Sunday. Diversity Richmond hosted one too; a moment that offered juxtaposition, according to Cross.

“What kind of world are we creating, where someone would be calculated enough to make an attack and a gay space, the night before the International acknowledgment and remembrance of trans women individuals who have been killed or murdered by violence? It's a sad state of affairs,” she said. “While the conversations can sometimes feel, oh, here we go again, it also is a reminder of the hope that we have, that we can be here for one another, that we can cry. And then we can dance and laugh, and know that we will face another day, another day as a community together."

