HRT to still require face masks while riding buses, visiting transit centers regardless of vaccination status

Posted at 1:22 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:22:50-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Governor Northam recently lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians.

Despite Northam lifting the mandate, Hampton Roads Transit announces that masks must still be worn while riding HRT buses.

HRT reports that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate through September 13.

HRT asks riders to please continue to wear masks while riding transit and while visiting transit centers regardless of vaccination status.

