I-94 westbound closed near after semi crash

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation says westbound I-94 near Jackson Avenue is closed down in Ann Arbor.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the crash this morning.

WB I-94 after BUS I-94 (Jackson Ave) Exit 172

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Washtenaw County — MDOT - Ann Arbor (@MDOT_A2) May 10, 2023

Video shows parts of a semi scattered over the freeway and another vehicle involved.

Michigan State Police say they believe a car cut off the semi, which was hauling steel coils. The semi and trailer separated. Police say the trailer hit the bridge and the semi overturned.

Police say drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

