'I could hear the babies crying:' Va. man saves grandmother, kids from fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Bradley Stuller recounted his heroic actions Tuesday, one day after he ran into a burning Colonial Heights home in an attempt to rescue a grandmother and her two grandchildren.

“There was something bad happening and I could help. So that’s all I could do," Stuller said.

WTVR

Stuller was driving on Covington Road on Monday afternoon when he saw smoke pouring from a home.

"I met up with a young kid in the carport and I asked him if the house was on fire. He said, 'yes,'" Stuller said. "I said, 'is anybody in there' and he said 'Me-maw.'"

Stuller ran around to the back of the house and went inside.

"It was pitch black, you couldn’t see anything," he said. "I get her down the stairs and outside."

With Grandma safe outside, Stuller ran back inside.

WTVR

"The fire is right there in the living room and that’s where I could hear the babies crying," he said. "The fire is three feet away from me. I could hear the kids, six feet away from me."

Colonial Heights firefighters eventually made it into the house and pulled the children, ages one and two, out.

The children and their grandmother were last listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Local News Children, grandmother critically injured in house fire Wayne Covil

"I just thank him so much. He’s the reason my grandmother is alive," family member Destiny Davis said of Stuller's action.

WTVR

The investigation into what started the fire remained on ongoing Tuesday.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the living room, according to fire investigators.

"I believe the fire started in, on, or around that sofa area, it’s a sectional," Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Jennings said.

Davis said the children were in a Pack'N'Play in the living room.

While a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, Davis asked the community for prayers to help her loved ones survive.

The Colonial Heights Fire Department asked anyone in need of a smoke detector to call 804-805-2563.