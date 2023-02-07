'I could use a hug:' Deputy hugs it out with driver in distress

(WXYZ) — Earlier this month, a Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a vehicle on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he discovered the driver was going through a difficult time.

"Is there anything I can do to help you," Macomb County Deputy Thorne asks. "I could use a hug," the driver responds.

So the officer did just that, and right after that powerful moment, they offered the young man resources to help him.

The driver said he was going through some personal issues and a passerby saw him sitting in his car and thought he was passed out.

He wasn't. He was crying because he had a really bad day, a moment we can all relate to.

Deputy Thorne and Deputy Parisek stayed on scene with the man to make sure everything was OK. He told the deputies that he was not suicidal and did not want to hurt himself. Both deputies comforted the man for about 20 minutes.

If you ever feel sad or like you need to talk to someone, call 988 to connect with a mental health professional.