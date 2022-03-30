'I think I just won a lot of money!' Suffolk woman takes home $100K prize after playing Virginia Lottery scratcher game

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk woman is $100,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Krystle Smith said she was feeling lucky after a streak of small wins on scratcher games — first she won $100, then another $100 and $200 a week later. But when she stopped at Suffolk Sunoco on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk and picked up a White Ice Crossword 5X ticket, she wasn't expecting to win as much as she did, taking home the fifth of six $100,000 prizes in the White Ice Crossword 5X series.

“It’s kind of surreal!” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my fiancé, ‘Babe, I think I just won a lot of money!’”

One top prize remains unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000, while the chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.83.

Smith said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

To learn more about the Virginia Lottery's games or the money it generates for Virginia's public schools, click here.