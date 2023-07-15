Images show dog 'discarded like trash' in crate next to Virginia dumpster

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shelter officials are sharing heartbreaking images of a dog "discarded like trash" in a crate next to a dumpster Friday at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said the dog was found at the Gravestone Court dumpster on Whitehead Road.

"You would think this is something we would never have to say, but we’ve found dogs like this (alive and dead) more times this year than we care to share," RACC officials wrote. "We are TIRED of cleaning up the fall out from citizens awful decisions and we are heartbroken for these animals who trusted their owners that failed them."

Officials stressed that it is "NEVER OK to abandon your dog in a crate next to the dumpster."

Anyone who recognized the pup was urged to call RACC at 804-636-5573 or send a direct message to the shelter's Facebook or Instagram page.

Additionally, tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.