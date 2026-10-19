21-year-old charged in connection to deadly wrong-way crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection a wrong-way crash on Route 58 in September that killed an Army veteran.

Isaiah M. Valenzuela was arrested by the Chesapeake Police Department on Monday. He's charged with felony involuntary manslaughter under the influence and a first-offense DUI.

Police say that a truck driven by Valenzuela was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on early hours of September 27 when it struck an SUV, driven by Christopher Bergendahl, head-on. He died three days following the crash as a result of his injuries.

The loss was devastating for Bergendahl's fiancée, Carisa Schlumbaum, and his mother, Hrotswitha.

WATCH: Family remembers Army veteran who died after wrong way crash on Route 58

Family remembers Army veteran who died after wrong way crash on Route 58

Even after his death, Bergendahl's family says he continued to help others as an organ donor. His heart went to an individual in Connecticut, where his mother says he was born.

“His heart came home,” she said. “And when the gentleman read that to me, it was just, if there's any joy in that moment, that his heart came home,” said Hrotswitha Bergendahl.

Valenzuela is set to appear in a Chesapeake courtroom on Tuesday.