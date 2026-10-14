Chesapeake Fire K9 Cinco receives a hero's farewell following sudden death

CHESAPEAKE , Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department's first Accelerant Detection K9, Cinco, received a hero's farewell this week following his sudden death.

"Cinco experienced a sudden medical emergency while working alongside his handler, Master Deputy Fire Marshal Whit Gibbs," the department said. "A veterinary examination revealed significant internal bleeding, leaving no opportunity for recovery. Cinco spent one final evening at home with Whit and his family, surrounded by love."

On Tuesday, Cinco received a police motorcycle escort to Edinburgh Animal Hospital, where he was laid to rest, the department said.

Chesapeake Fire Department

Cinco became the department's first Accelerant Detection K9 when he was sworn into the department in December 2019.

"As part of the ATF K9 program, Cinco and Whit assisted fire departments throughout the region with fire investigations," a department spokesperson said. "While his investigative abilities were important, they represent only a small portion of his impact on our community. Cinco was perhaps best known as a public education and fire safety ambassador. Whether visiting schools or attending community events, he had a remarkable ability to connect with people, especially children. Cinco was happiest when surrounded by kids, receiving attention and bringing smiles to their faces. He helped us connect with our community in ways few of us ever could."

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.