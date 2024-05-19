Cape Charles rocks out with Eastern Shore of Virginia's Chamber Fest

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — It was a day of beer, food and live music featuring bands like Firefall and the Little River Band.

What's not to love?

This is the third year the Eastern Shore of Virginia's Chamber of Commerce have held Chamber Fest, but the first time it's being held in Cape Charles.

“We like to switch up our locations. Make sure that we’re supporting the entire Eastern shore. And Cape Charles looked like a perfect fit,” said Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the chamber.

Not only could visitors enjoy all the fun that comes with a concert, they could also support and learn about local businesses in the area.

“We pride ourselves on serving, connecting and promoting the businesses and communities here on the eastern shore," Sabbatini told News 3.

One of those businesses is Schooner Windsong.

Owners Bronwyn Comer and Corey Roy say events like these really help them connect to more people who might be interested in going out on the water when they're visiting the eastern shore.

“We’re kind of like tucked away in the marina, so it helps us spread the world so people can see us and they can know that we’re here," Comer said.

The concert will be back next year in Cape Charles. But in October, the chamber will be holding an agricultural fair, highlighting the work the farmers in the area do and the products they make.

To learn more about the fair, click here.